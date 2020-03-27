Left Menu
Coronavirus: Goa Cong attacks govt, seeks CM's resignation

The Goa Congress on Friday lashed out at the Pramod Sawant government for keeping shops selling essential items closed during the 21-day lockdown despite the Centre exempting these establishments. Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said the move was highly insentive and had inconvenienced people and children, and demanded that Governor Satya Pal Malik dismiss CM Sawant if he does not put in his papers.

"The CM should say who gave him the right to overrule Central guidelines. He should explain if he has any vested interest in keeping shops closed," Chodankar said. He said the Sawant government was not being able to put up an effective fight against the virus outbreak.

The Congress leader said the Goa government had not managed to set up a testing laboratory for coronavirus in the state as yet..

