Cong MPs, legislators in Karnataka to contribute minimum of Rs

  • PTI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 19:53 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 19:53 IST
Karnataka Congress on Friday said all its legislators and Members of Parliament will be contributing a minimum of Rs 1 lakh to the KPCC fund set up towards fighting COVID-19, and has also constituted a taskforce to monitor and make suggestions aimed at containing the spread of virus. The principal opposition party in the state also demanded that the government immediately call for an all-party meeting and take the Opposition into confidence, in its fight against coronavirus spread.

"There are many party legislators, leaders and workers who are doctors. We have leaders who have worked as Health Ministers in the past. So with all of them we have decided to form a task force," KPCC President D K Shivakumar said. Addressing a joint press conference along with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, he said, "the task force will look into the initiatives of the central and state government, whether the administration is working efficiently in addressing the needs of people, and what role party workers have to play in the current situation, and will inform the party regarding it." The taskforce will be headed by former Health Minister K R Ramesh Kumar and party working president Saleem Ahmed will be its convenor, he said adding that the KPCC will also open a helpline for COVID-19.

Senior KPCC leaders had met on Thursday evening to take stock of the situation due to COVID-19 spread and lockdown in the state. Alleging that RSS and BJP was "forcefully" collecting donations and food materials claiming to support poor affected by lockdown, Shivakumar said the Congress will not involve in such things and will rather give suggestions to the government on what needs to be done more.

He said the party has decided that all legislators (both MLAs and MLCs) and MPs will contribute at least Rs one lakh each towards relief fund of KPCC. Also if anyone from block, taluk or district level want to contribute voluntarily can send in their contribution to KPCC, he said, adding that "Once the amount is collected the taskforce and KPCC leadership will discuss and decide on whats needs to be done and how to utilise it." The Congress condemned police highhandedness in implementing the lockdown, Shivakumar said and added "it was inhuman and demanded for action against errant police personnel." "Lathicharge on civilians has to be stopped immediately," he added.

He said the state government has failed to take the opposition into confidence, adding at least now call and discuss with the opposition regarding tackling the situation, else the party would be forced to take up the matter with the Governor soon. "The government lacks a clear plan of action regarding how to tackle the situation," he alleged.

The Congress leader also urged the government to help farmers by finding a way for them to sell their perishable commodities. Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 21- day national lockdown and also the measures announced by the Finance Minister and RBI, Siddaramaiah suggested that the government purchase perishables from farmers and enhance the amount that has been promised to farmers and poor.

He also demanded that the government should supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all healthcare workers, and asked to increase testing labs and ensure there are enough ventilators in the state to deal with the situation. He also urged that an all-party meeting should be called and opposition should be taken into confidence.

