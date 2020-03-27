Coronavirus lockdown: Tejashwi asks RJD legislators to reach

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday asked party legislators to reach out to the poor and needy particularly in the rural areas at the time of lockdown necessitated by coronavirus pandemic. He made an appeal to the RJD MLAs and MLCs through a letter written to them to visit households in panchayats, tolas and blocks and provide food, medicines and other items to the deprived.

As per the State Health Society latest bulletin, nine positive COVID-19 cases have been reported 9n the state so far,out of whom one has died. Yadav told them to follow the governments guidelines for containment of COVID-19 and also make people aware of it.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has already donated Rs 2.5 lakh from the party to the chief minister's relief fund for the help of people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, state RJD president Jagdanand Singh offered the party office here for use as quarantine centre for the affected people.

Party spokesman Chitranjan Gagan said that the new shed constructed at the RJD headquarter has seating capacity for 500 people where several beds could be placed for the purpose.PTI AR SNS SNS SNS.

