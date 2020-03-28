Appalling to see migrant workers plight: Shivakumar appeals authorities to arrange transport facilities

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to the authorities to arrange transport for migrant workers, stating that it is appalling to see their plight as they are walking hundreds of kilometres to their villages amid COVID-19 lockdown. "Appalling to see the plight of poor migrant workers who are walking hundreds of kms to their villages. We cannot abandon our citizens, especially children, and put them at risk. Appealing to the authorities to arrange transport. Please take sufficient safety precautions as well," Shivakumar tweeted.

Hundreds of people, comprising mostly of migrant workers and their families, gathered at the Lal Kua in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi, Gurugram and other places, to take buses to their respective destinations amid the lockdown. While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh administration had decided to ply these buses to help thousands of migrant workers who were stuck in the national capital and had started returning on foot to their native places in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, among others. (ANI)

