Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Erdogan replaces transport minister amid virus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 18:25 IST
Turkey's Erdogan replaces transport minister amid virus outbreak
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan replaced Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan in an overnight decree on Saturday, as the country battles a fast-growing coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 92 people in just over two weeks. Adil Karaismailoglu has been appointed as the new minister, the decree published in the Official Gazette said. No details or reasons for the move were provided.

In a statement, the Transport Ministry said there was a handover ceremony from the old to the new minister in Ankara. "We have very important projects ahead," Karaismailoglu was cited as saying by the ministry. "We have visionary projects that will contribute to our country's development and future. We will carry these out rapidly and together."

The surprise change comes as Turkey rolls out a series of measures restricting international and intercity travel, after the number of coronavirus cases jumped by a third in a day to 5,698, with 92 dead. Turhan and his ministry drew criticism this week for holding the first tender to prepare to build a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul amid the outbreak.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Turhan said Turkey had been less impacted by the virus than some other countries due to the timely measures it took. "Of course, our ministry is one of the ministries in this country from which people expect projects, services from," he was cited as saying. "During this period, it has operated and continued its activities domestically and internationally in line with the decisions of our Health Ministry and the team of experts," Turhan added.

"Thankfully, by implementing these measures we have not had major issues in our social or economic lives. As a ministry, we must implement our government's decisions together and attempt to overcome this disaster with as little damage as possible." Turhan, a former head of Turkey's Railroads Directorate and chief presidential adviser, was appointed minister by Erdogan on in July 2018 after Turkey's switch to a new presidential system that granted the president sweeping executive powers.

Karaismailoglu, 50, was appointed deputy transport minister last year, after his resignation from the Istanbul Municipality following the election of the main opposition's Ekrem Imamoglu as mayor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Golden Temple premises disinfected amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Golden Temple premises was disinfected by the Punjab Fire Service on Saturday as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. Punjab Chief Minister has permitted municipal bodies to buy medicines and food for daily wagers and...

COVID-19: 4 clerics arrested in Pak for violating lockdown rules

Police on Saturday arrested four clerics and booked 15 others in Punjab and Sindh provinces of Pakistan for violating lockdown rules and holding Friday congregations despite a fatwa issued by a top global Islamic body to suspend them to con...

Last flight to Bangkok: 'If I die, I want to die in my country'

As airlines worldwide cut flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, the last service from Singapore to Bangkok departed on Saturday with only a few dozen passengers, mostly Thai citizens desperate to get home to ride out the pandemic. If I d...

UK minister for Scotland self-isolating with possible coronavirus symptoms

Britains Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack has developed mild symptoms consistent with coronavirus and is self-isolating, a spokeswoman for his ministry said on Saturday.Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020