Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Community spread hasn't begun, says Maha Dy CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 17:02 IST
Coronavirus: Community spread hasn't begun, says Maha Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said there were no cases of community transmission of the novel coronavirus in the state and all COVID-19 patients here were those who had come from abroad or the ones who had come in contact with infected persons. In a series of tweets, Pawar said the the third stage of the outbreak, that is community transmission, had not yet been reached, and asked people to ensure it stayed that way by not venturing out onto the streets.

The state is under a 21-day lockdown from Wednesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus. "The increased number of COVID-19 cases in the state are from people who are in close contact with the people returning from abroad," he tweeted.

Some people got infected during their international tours and carried it here and their relatives, mostly family members, contracted the coronavirus infection, he said. "We are still not in the third stage, also known as community transmission phase. People should make a resolution that they would not venture out on streets," he said, and called it the only way to break the spread cycle.

The state's COVID-19 count as on Sunday was 196, though the active cases stood at 155..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Belly dancer keeps Tunisians entertained through coronavirus lockdown

Tunisians stuck inside through a coronavirus lockdown have in large numbers been watching a spangly-costumed actress belly dancing in her living room with the message Stay at home and Ill dance for you.Clad in a figure-hugging dress, with a...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1735 hours EXPECTED STORIES A story on IPL. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-VIRUS-CRI-IND-AUSTRALIA COVID-19 If Australian travel ban stays for 6 months, Indias tour could be affected By Kus...

German minister commits suicide after 'virus crisis worries'

Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germanys Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming deeply worried over how to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus, state premier Volker Bouffier said Sunday. Schaef...

Odisha govt to train MBBS students for treatment of COVID-19

Facing a shortage of doctors, the Odisha government has decided to give training to MBBS students so that they can be deployed in hospitals meant for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a top official said on Sunday. In the first phase, MBB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020