Congress discusses ways and means to combat COVID-19

A meeting of Congress functionaries was held here to assess and discuss the preparedness of the party in fighting against the pandemic of COVID-19, which has infected 979 in India so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:18 IST
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A meeting of Congress functionaries was held here to assess and discuss the preparedness of the party in fighting against the pandemic of COVID-19, which has infected 979 in India so far. The meeting involved the participation of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries, In-Charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders and Heads of Frontal Organisations via video conferencing.

In the meeting, the PCC presidents and CLP leaders shared the actions taken so far in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. They discussed further measures to be taken in this regard in their respective states. "In many States, there are concerns about the reverse migration of workers. Lack of jobs, food and shelter insecurities had forced them to leave their work locations for their home states. It is necessary to ensure food and essential service to them, and the Congress workers will work towards the same," party General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a release on Sunday.

It was further noted that there are supply-chain deadlocks in many states like Kerala where supply trucks are not being allowed inside the state. The CLP leader of Kerala requested the AICC to take up this issue to pressurise the governments (Centre and Karnataka) to allow the passage of supply trucks to the state. A total of 82 people participated in the conference, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala amongst others. (ANI)

