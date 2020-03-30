Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Will control situation in Indore soon, says CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:12 IST
COVID-19: Will control situation in Indore soon, says CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the situation in Indore, where 27 coronavirus cases have been reported so far, will be brought under control soon. In an interview to PTI, Chouhan said the government has taken adequate measures to deal with the situation by announcing complete lockdown in Indore for three days.

"We will control the situation in Indore soon," he said. Chouhan also appealed to people of Indore to cooperate during the lockdown for their own good and for the sake of their children and friends.

The awareness level of people of Indore is very high and the city is number one in cleanliness since three consecutive terms, he noted. The chief minister urged people to follow the 'Lakshman Rekha', as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to defeat the menace of coronavirus.

So far, 27 coronavirus cases have been reported from Indore, the highest in the state. Besides, eight cases have been reported in Jabalpur, five in Ujjain, three in Bhopal and two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Woman arrested for posting fake news on WhatsApp group

A woman has been arrested here for allegedly sharing fake information pertaining to COVID-19 on WhatsApp, a senior police officer said on Monday. She had apparently claimed in her post that 15 people have tested positive for novel coronavir...

U'khand governor donates one-month salary to PM CARES fund to fight coronavirus

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Monday donated her one-month salary to PM CARES fund and appealed to people to contribute as much as they could to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Wishing for the success of the efforts being made co...

UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mails political editor said on Monday.Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over t...

COVID-19: Fear and panic becoming bigger problem than coronavirus, observes SC; seeks report from govt on steps taken to prevent migration of workers

As thousands of migrant workers walking back to their natives places after being rendered jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Supreme Court on Moday observed that the panic and fear is becoming a bigger problem than coronavirus, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020