Sadananda Gowda donates salary, Rs 1 crore to PM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Sadananda Gowda has decided to donate one month's salary and Rs 1crore from his MPLAD funds to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for relief work in combating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing this Shri Gowda has said that in view of the urgent need to fight COVID-19 pandemic, I am donating my one month's salary and 1 crore from my MPLAD to PM National Relief Fund for prevention and treatment.

Shri Gowda also stated that under the leadership Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Govt has been taking all necessary measures swiftly from time to time. He emphasized that relief measures are aimed at ensuring the best possible safety and health for the common people especially the poor and the workers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

