Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 COVID-19 cases in Sangli a 'punishment' for Patil: BJP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:01 IST
25 COVID-19 cases in Sangli a 'punishment' for Patil: BJP

Maharashtra BJP spokesman Avdhut Wagh has sought to link state minister Jayant Patils criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over lockdown announcement to 25 people contracting coronavirus in his assembly constituency in Sangli district. Wagh made the bizarre statement on Sunday and said Patil has been "punished" for his criticism of Modi.

Patil, an NCP leader who is the water resources minister, hails from Sangli in western Maharashtra. As many as 25 members of a big family from Islampur tehsil in Sangli district have been found to be infected with COVID-19. Islampur is Patil's assembly constituency.

Waghs comment came as part of his rebuttal to Patil, who five days ago, had criticised Modi for the way he last week announced the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Patil, a former state finance minister, had equated Modis announcement of lockdown with the 2016 demonetisation decision which had caught everyone unawares and caused hardship to people.

Patil, in a series of tweets, had said instead of announcing the lockdown at 8 pm on March 24, the Prime Minister should have given enough time to migrant labourers to make necessary arrangements to face the shutdown impact. However, the BJP spokesperson termed Patil's criticism of Modi as unwarranted.

Wagh said, What happened in Islampur is unfortunate. But mantriji (a reference to Patil) should remember that if he criticises Modiji unnecessarily he will get punished.

Living in a congested set up led to the spread of the coronavirus in so many members of the Islampur-based family, officials have said. "These 25 patients from Islampur tehsil belong to a big family living in a congested housing set up and because of that, they got infected," Collector Abhijeet Chaudhari told PTI on Sunday.

Initially, four family members who returned from Saudi Arabia, tested positive for coronavirus on March 23. Within a week, 21 more family members, including a two-year-old boy, were found to have contracted the infection..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Expo 2020 Dubai commmittee recommends one-year delay for world fair

Expo 2020 Dubais steering committee has agreed to study postponing the world fair by a year following requests by member states hit by the coronavirus, the organisers said on Monday.A final decision on the postponement of the event due to s...

Poland expects sharp rise in coronavirus cases

Poland expects rapid growth in coronavirus infections, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Monday, as the country braces for new restrictions aimed at curbing the pandemic.As of Monday, 1,984 people had tested positive for coronavirus ...

Hungary's Orban gets sweeping new powers in virus fight

Hungarys parliament endorsed a bill on Monday giving nationalist premier Viktor Orban sweeping new powers he says he needs to fight the new coronavirus pandemic. Critics at home and abroad have condemned the anti-coronavirus defence law, sa...

Saudi king offers to pay for coronavirus patients' treatment

Saudi Arabia will finance treatment for anyone infected with the coronavirus in the country, the health minister said on Monday, while the agriculture ministry took steps to boost wheat and livestock supplies amid global fears of a food sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020