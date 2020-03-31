Ukraine parliament votes to lift ban on sale of farmland

Ukrainian lawmakers early on Tuesday voted to lift a ban on the sale of farmland, one of the requirements for the country to qualify for an $8 billion loan deal from the International Monetary Fund.

Supporters of lifting the ban say doing so will unlock enormous investment potential in what is already one of the world's top grain exporters.

