Coronavirus: Akhilesh asks UP govt to give Rs 25 lakh to kin of those who died while going home

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to identify the people who died while making their way home and give Rs 25 lakh to their families

The 21-day nationwide lockdown sparked exodus of hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers who undertook long journeys from major urban cities on foot to their native places in last five days, threatening to overturn the benefits of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus

"Those who are dying on way to home should be identified by the government and their bodies should be sent home. Families of such people should also be given Rs 25 lakh," Akhilesh said He also appealed party workers to continue tradition of 'samajwadis' and help the poor and the needy as much as they can, and provide them food, medicine, treatment and make arrangements for their rest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

