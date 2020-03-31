GFP seeks all-party panel to deal with coronavirus situation

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Tuesday demanded that the state government form an all-party state advisory committee to tackle the looming crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. Such a step was needed "considering the type of leadership we have experienced", GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said in a statement.

The BJP government in the state had failed to recognize the gravity of the health emergency and was busy with inconsequential zilla panchayat election till March 24, he said. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant refused to take responsibility regarding the supply of essential commodities, he alleged.

"The experience of former chief ministers (in opposition parties) will be a boon in this crisis situation, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.