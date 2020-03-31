Mumbai: Athawale starts food service for lockdown-affected

Union minister for social justiceand empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said he wasstarting a food service for daily wagers affected by thelockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak

He said those needing a meal in Mumbai's Bandra Eastarea can avail the free service

He also urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to callan all-party meeting on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

