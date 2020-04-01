Putin to hold meeting by video-conference after contact with coronavirus doctor - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a government meeting on Wednesday by video conference, the Kremlin said, a day after a doctor who met Putin last week said he had been diagnosed with the virus.

Denis Protsenko last week gave Putin a tour of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital and shook hands with the Russian leader. Protsenko is now self-isolating in his office.

The Kremlin, which has said that everything is fine with Putin's health, said on Wednesday he was keeping his distance from other people and preferred to work remotely.

