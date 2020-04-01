Efforts on to 'communalise corona': NC MP on 'targeting' of Nizamuddin event

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday condemned the "selective targeting" of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation for the spread of COVID-19, saying efforts were on to “communalise corona”. “Everybody is going after the Nizamuddin event, least realising that every activity was on in Delhi and across the country,” Masoodi, a former High Court judge, said.

He said several activities were going on across the country but only one single event of an organization is being “selectively targeted”. “Efforts are on to communalise corona and it is condemnable,” the lawmaker from Anantnag constituency said here.

He said one cannot downplay the importance of social distancing but it is unfair to blame a single organization for the spread of the virus when other social and political gatherings were also taking place at that time. “Why should we pick and choose an event? The Parliament was on, the President hosted a breakfast party, a government was being formed in MP and in UP Ram Navami celebrations took place. It is unfair to blame only them (Tablighi Jamaat),” the Member of Parliament said.

“If we talk about avoiding all gatherings, then the Parliament should have been adjourned and the breakfast party cancelled,” Masoodi added. He appealed to all the citizens to avoid dividing people on communal lines and stay united in the combat against coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.