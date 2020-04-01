Democrat Sanders calls on Wisconsin to postpone Tuesday primary

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Wednesday called on Wisconsin to postpone its April 7 primary, citing the risk from the novel coronavirus.

"People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections," Sanders said in a statement. "We urge Wisconsin to join them."

