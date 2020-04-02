Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition parties accuse Mamata of trying to hide COVID-19 death figures

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:29 IST
Opposition parties accuse Mamata of trying to hide COVID-19 death figures

The opposition CPI(M) and BJP on Thursday charged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with trying to hide the actual figure of COVID-19 deaths in the state and asked her to refrain from such "illegal action". The criticism came after Banerjee's assertion on Wednesday that, of the six deaths till then, only three persons died of coronavirus infection and three other patients passed away due to other underlying ailments like kidney disorder, but media houses were raising the figure for the sake of sensationalism.

West Bengal health department on Thursday, however, said the state so far has reported 53 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll has been seven. "The chief minister is trying to hide the death figures. This is absurd. What is there to be ashamed of? She should not hide the truth. This will adversely affect the entire process of containing the outbreak," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Ghosh reminded that Banerjee had earlier tried to hide dengue death figures too. "In West Bengal, if people die of dengue it is certified as unknown fever. If people die of coronavirus, it is being certified as kidney ailments, he said.

During the dengue outbreak of 2017, Banerjee had claimed that some private healthcare units in West Bengal were reporting deaths from an "unknown fever" as caused by dengue to "malign" the state government. CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said it is for a doctor to certify the reason behind a death and not the chief minister.

"It is absurd and unethical to claim that people died due to kidney ailments and other diseases even after being tested positive for coronavirus. If she is doing it, it is an illegal intervention. This should immediately stop," Mishra, a certified doctor himself, said. Seniors leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress declined to comment on the issue but asked opposition parties to refrain from indulging in politics at the time of crisis.

PTI PNT NN NN.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Pristyn Care Launches Tele-Medicine Services; Partners With Over 50 Laboratories for COVID-19 Testing

NEW DELHI, April 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- With the current lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak in India, the routine process of going to ones nearest doctor for a consultation has become impossible. Hence, while sitting at home, if on...

French region reports hundreds dead in nursing homes since virus outbreak

Five hundred and seventy people have died in nursing homes in Frances eastern region during the coronavirus outbreak, raising the prospect of a much larger death toll linked to the illness across the country.France became the fourth country...

Let children have access to critical services during lockdown: NGOs urge PM

An alliance of child rights NGOs has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide uninterrupted access to critical services for the most vulnerable children and their families during the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus ...

927 Nizamuddin event attendees traced in Hry, five test COVID-19 positive: Vij

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that 927 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin area have been traced in the state, with five of them testing COVID-19 positive so far. Of the 927 people traced ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020