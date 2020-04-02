Saudi crown prince and Trump discussed global energy markets over phone- state news agency

Saudi crown prince and Trump discussed global energy markets over phone- state news agencyReuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:15 IST
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President, Donald Trump talked over the phone on Thursday and discussed global energy markets, according to the state news agency.
The call comes after the United States invited OPEC's main member countries to return to negotiations.
