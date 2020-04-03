Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese figure of 82,000 COVID-19 cases 'not accurate': Nikki Haley

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 06:45 IST
Chinese figure of 82,000 COVID-19 cases 'not accurate': Nikki Haley

Indian-American politician Nikki Haley has cast doubt on the accuracy of China's official coronavirus figures, terming them "clearly not accurate", amidst reports that the CIA has advised the White House not to trust the data being provided by Beijing. President Donald Trump also told reporters on Wednesday that he did not believe the figures given by China.

"Their numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side," Trump said at a press conference. "China has reported only 82,000 coronavirus cases & 3300 deaths in a nation of 1.5 billion people. This is clearly not accurate," Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, said in a tweet on Thursday.

As compared to China, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the US on Thursday jumped to 240,000 and the fatalities rose to 5800. "China cares more about its reputation than helping the rest of the world defeat a virus that was started in their country," Haley said, amidst news reports that the CIA is doing an independent assessment of COVID-19 figures in China and has advised the White House not to believe the numbers being provided by Beijing.

"CIA hunts for authentic virus totals in China, dismissing government tallies," said The New York Times headline of a report on this issue. "Obtaining a more accurate count of the Chinese rate of infection and deaths from the virus has worldwide public health implications at a time of grave uncertainty over the virus, its speed of transmission and other fundamental questions," the report said.

"For American officials, the totals are critical to getting a better understanding of how Covid-19 will affect the United States in the months to come and of the effectiveness of countermeasures like social distancing, according to American intelligence agencies and White House officials," the daily reported. According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), a total of 81,589 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 were reported on the mainland, and 3,318 people had died of the disease as of Wednesday.

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien told reporters on Wednesday that there was no way to confirm the Chinese figures. "Unfortunately, we are just not in a position to confirm any of the numbers that are coming out of China. There's no way to confirm any of those numbers," he said.

"There's lots of public reporting on whether the numbers are too low. You've got access to those reports that are coming out of the Chinese social media and some of the few reporters that are left in China. We just have no way to confirm any of those numbers," O'Brien said. A total of 1,002,159 COVID-19 cases have been reported across more than 175 countries and territories with51,485 deaths reported so far, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The US has reported 236,339 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the world, and over 5,000 people have died due to the disease..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Australia's NBL denies Hawks sold to NBA prospect Ball

Australias National Basketball League NBL has denied the struggling Illawarra Hawks club have been sold to teenage NBA prospect LaMelo Ball after the players manager said it was a done deal. Ball, seen as a potential number one pick in the ...

Cathay Pacific to make further cuts to flights -internal memo

Hong Kongs Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will make further cuts to passenger capacity due to extremely low demand for flights, leaving it with just two flights a week each to four destinations in April, according to an internal memo.The airlin...

Risk of COVID-19 pandemic having devastating impact on Syria intensifying

The risk of the COVID-19 pandemic having a devastating impact on war-torn Syria is intensifying, where six million are displaced, living in conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to the deadly virus, the Senior Humanitarian Advis...

China's services activity shrinks further in March, job cuts fastest on record-Caixin PMI

Chinas services sector struggled to get back on its feet in March after a brutal month of unprecedented shop closures and public lockdowns amid the coronavirus outbreak, a private survey showed on Friday.Services companies cut jobs at the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020