K'taka Muslim leaders agree to give details of Nizamuddin Markaz attendees: CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday held a meeting with Muslim leaders and legislators, seeking their cooperation in containing COVID-19. In a press statement, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the Muslim leaders have agreed to give details of persons who visited Tablighi Markaz in Nijamuddin and has also assured that they will convince the attendees to undergo tests for coronavirus and also follow quarantine rules.

CM Yediyurappa also informed media that the Muslim leaders are also advising the members of their community to offer prayers at home and also to stay indoors to maintain social distancing during "azan". Also, an appeal has been made to the Muslim community to cooperate with the health workers during the treatment.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also appealed the masses not to pay heed to any sort of rumours pertaning to COVID-19. "Let all of us strictly follow precautionary measures and win the battle over caronavirus." (ANI)

