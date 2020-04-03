WB Guv donates Rs 15 lakh to support fight against COVID-19

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Friday donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister'sRelief Fund to support efforts of the administration infighting the COVID-19 pandemic, a Raj Bhawan official said

The governor also contributed Rs 5 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, the official said

Dhankhar urged people to generously contribute to theWest Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund so that greaterimpetus may be imparted to the fight against the pandemic, headded.

