Fadnavis urges people to support PM Modi's call for lighting candles on April 5

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday appealed to people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to lit candles on April 5 to highlight the country's spirit in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. "I appeal to people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to turn off lights of their homes for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 and light a candle or a 'diya' or use the mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against the COVID-19," Fadnavis said.

Amid a nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Modi on Friday appealed to countrymen to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to "fight the darkness spread by the pandemic". "Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," Modi said in a video message today morning.

"And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights," he said. He asked the people to turn off all the lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5. (ANI)

