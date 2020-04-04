Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parents, children must spend quality time together during lockdown: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government's programme 'Parenting in the time of Corona' aims to convert this huge crisis of coronavirus into opportunity while remaining at home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:01 IST
Parents, children must spend quality time together during lockdown: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking in Delhi on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government's programme 'Parenting in the time of Corona' aims to convert this huge crisis of coronavirus into opportunity while remaining at home. Speaking about the initiative, Kejriwal said, "Our aim is to convert this crisis into opportunity while staying at home. Parents and children have got the opportunity to spend time with each other. They should spend this as quality time."

Kejriwal said that earlier parents remained busy during their children's holidays, but now they have time to be with their children due to the countrywide lockdown. "In the past 20 days, all schools in the national capital are closed. It is an extraordinary situation due to coronavirus. The only way to safeguard from this is through social distancing," he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister said, "As many as 54 lakh students study in various schools in Delhi. The children want to go out and play as they are energetic. Due to lockdown, their outside playing activities have stopped. "There have been very interesting questions coming to us when we announced this programme. Many parents are complaining that children are spending too much time on mobile phones and watching television. So some of this should be allowed but children should be engaged constructively and this programme will help us in that," the Chief Minister said.

He said that the government will continue to hold this programme in the future as well. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Through this programme, our aim is to make this tough time an opportunity and quality time while remaining inside the house." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

SoftBank CEO Son's coronavirus poll shows 80% favour state of emergency

More than 80 of respondents to a Twitter poll initiated by SoftBank Group Corps CEO Masayoshi Son would support a declaration of a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus, as the number of cases exceeded 100 in Tokyo for the first time ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Irans coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452 Health MinistryIrans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed to 3,452 on Saturday, with 158 more fatalities recorded over the past 24 ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Astronomers spot missing link black hole - not too big and not too smallScientists have detected a mid-size black hole - considered the missing link in the understanding of these celest...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bill Withers, soulful singer of Aint No Sunshine, dead at 81Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits Lean on Me, Lovely Day and Aint No Sunshine, has died at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020