Parents, children must spend quality time together during lockdown: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government's programme 'Parenting in the time of Corona' aims to convert this huge crisis of coronavirus into opportunity while remaining at home. Speaking about the initiative, Kejriwal said, "Our aim is to convert this crisis into opportunity while staying at home. Parents and children have got the opportunity to spend time with each other. They should spend this as quality time."

Kejriwal said that earlier parents remained busy during their children's holidays, but now they have time to be with their children due to the countrywide lockdown. "In the past 20 days, all schools in the national capital are closed. It is an extraordinary situation due to coronavirus. The only way to safeguard from this is through social distancing," he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister said, "As many as 54 lakh students study in various schools in Delhi. The children want to go out and play as they are energetic. Due to lockdown, their outside playing activities have stopped. "There have been very interesting questions coming to us when we announced this programme. Many parents are complaining that children are spending too much time on mobile phones and watching television. So some of this should be allowed but children should be engaged constructively and this programme will help us in that," the Chief Minister said.

He said that the government will continue to hold this programme in the future as well. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Through this programme, our aim is to make this tough time an opportunity and quality time while remaining inside the house." (ANI)

