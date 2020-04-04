People will unite again to 'light country's unity' on April 5: Lanka Dinakar

Telangana BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said that the people who clapped their hands on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in appreciation for the health workers will once again unite to "light the country's unity" on Sunday. He said in a statement, "Those people who clapped and thanked the doctors and sanitation workers on the call from Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, will again light the country's unity at 9 pm on April 5."

Taking a dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Dinakar said, "Owaisi did not speak about these issues and does not ask the state governments to release the funds that the Centre has allowed to us. Owaisi and Congress have no commitment on the deprived people and always target and criticise Modiji and Amit Shahji." "My question is whether Owaisi's hospital in Hyderabad have offered quarantine facility or not?" he asked.

Reacting to the Opposition's criticism of the strategies of the central government to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, Dinakar said, "There are some pseudo secularists, some of whom always hate Modiji and Amit Shahji irrespective of the issues which exists in the nation. But people all over the country continue to be inspired to unite and stand together to fight coronavirus." With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68. (ANI)

