As BJP celebrates 40th anniversary, Modi asks workers to help those in need amid coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted workers on Bharatiya Janata Party's 40th foundation day, recalling the contribution of those who toiled for decades to build the party. He also said whenever the BJP has been given the opportunity to serve, it has focused on good governance and empowering the poor. "In line with the party's ethos, our karyakartas (workers) have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service," Modi wrote on Twitter.

"Tributes to all those who have toiled hard to build the party for decades, due to which BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation's length and breadth," he said. The prime minister pointed out that the party's 40th anniversary comes at a time when India is battling COVID-19.

"I appeal to BJP karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president @JPNadda Ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let's make India COVID-19 free," he said..

