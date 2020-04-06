Left Menu
Development News Edition

Who gave permission for Nizamuddin religious event? Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:33 IST
Who gave permission for Nizamuddin religious event? Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday asked who gave permission for the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, which has emerged as one of the major coronavirus hotspots in the country. The Maharashtra government earlier denied permission for a similar gathering here, Pawar pointed out in a live interaction with people on Facebook.

He also demanded a financial package from the Centre for Maharashtra in view of the state's economy being affected by the lockdown, and expressed concern over fake and misleading messages related to coronavirus circulating on social media. The NCP chief also asked people to maintain a "scientific temperament" during the lockdown and follow social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Referring to the issue of the Nizamuddin religious event, he said two large gatherings were earlier proposed in Maharashtra-one near Mumbai and another in Solapur district. Permission for the gathering near Mumbai was denied in advance, while police took stern action against the Solapur event (organisers) for violating the state advisory, he said.

"If Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray can take such a decision, why the permission was not denied for a similar congregation in Delhi and who approved it?" he asked. The former Union minister also took a dim view of the media hype over the Nizamuddin event.

"Why was it so necessary for the media to hype it? It unnecessarily targets one community in the country, he said. So far, more than 400 COVID-19 cases and about 15 deaths in the country have been found to be linked to the religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat last month.

At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, after which many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country. Pawar also expressed concern over fake messages related to coronavirus being posted on social media.

"I have noticed a lot of messages are circulated on WhatsApp groups. I think four out of five such messages are fake and misleading," he said. Some people are trying to confuse citizens by circulating such messages, he added.

On challenges before Maharashtra, Pawar said the Centre needs to provide a financial aid to the state. "It is imperative for the Centre to come up with some package as the lockdown has deeply affected the state's economy of the state. I have already spoken to noted economist Vijay Kelkar to come up with some solutions and recommendations. My suggestion have been accepted by Chief Minister Thackeray," the 79-year-old Maratha strongman said.

He said the financial package should include assistance for farmers as well. Pawar also appealed to people to maintain a "scientific temperament" during the lockdown.

"The country would celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14, but the lockdown is effective till April 15. Instead of coming out on streets, people should light a candle in their homes to pay their respect to the Constitution, he said. The ongoing battle against coronavirus could be won only if people stay at home and follow the social distancing guidelines, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now 523, of which 330 are from Nizammuddin Markaz: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now 523, of which 330 are from Nizammuddin Markaz CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Want Centre to increase MGNREGA man-days in Bengal, says panchayat minister

With scores of migrants workers returning to their native villages in West Bengal, amid the lockdown, the rural development department has contended that the Centre should increase the number of man-days under MGNREGA scheme to ensure emplo...

FEATURE-Charities face crisis during UK shutdown as sports fundraising dries up

The postponement of major sporting events during the coronavirus pandemic has left some British charities concerned about their survival, representatives have told Reuters, while others are worried about delivering services to vulnerable pe...

Nigeria asking multilateral lenders to fund coronavirus fight

Nigeria has requested a total of 6.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund IMF, World Bank and African Development Bank AfDB to combat the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday. Zainab Ahmed sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020