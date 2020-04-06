Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC says Centre's decision to suspend MPLAD funds 'whimsical'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:37 IST
TMC says Centre's decision to suspend MPLAD funds 'whimsical'

The Trinamool Congress on Monday lashed out at the BJP-led central government claiming that its decision to temporarily suspend the MPLAD scheme was "arbitrary and whimsical" as it would prevent MPs from carrying out developmental work in their areas. The Union cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision without consulting all the parties, senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy said.

"The decision to temporarily suspend the MPLAD is arbitrary and whimsical. We are opposing it. The Union Cabinet and the prime minister are taking decision pertaining to all the MPs without even discussing the matter with us," Roy, a veteran parliamentarian, told PTI. This decision would deprive the parliamentarians of funds needed to carry out developmental work in their areas, he said.

The government on Monday decided to suspend MPLADs for two years and transfer the money into the government's consolidated fund. The money under MPLADS is around Rs 7900 crore for two years: 2020-21 and 2021-22 On the Union government's decision to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Roy said, "We have nothing to say about it." PTI PNT NN RHL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

11 more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab; total cases 79

Eleven more people were found infected with coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the count of confirmed cases to 79 in the state, a medical bulletin saidAccording to the bulletin, Fatehgarh Sahib and Kapurthala districts reported their f...

Coronavirus cases in U'khand rise to 31

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 31. Four cases were reported from Dehradun and one from Almora,&#160; officials at the COVID-19 control roo...

U.S. designates Russian ultra-nationalist group as terrorist organization

The United States has designated a Russian ultranationalist group called the Russian Imperial Movement as a terrorist organization, the State Department said on Monday, in what it called the first such move against a white supremacist group...

EU privacy watchdog calls for pan-European mobile app for virus tracking

The European Data Protection Supervisor EDPS called on Monday for a pan-European mobile app to track the spread of the new coronavirus instead of the current hodge-podge of apps used in various EU countries which could breach peoples privac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020