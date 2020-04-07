W Bengal Governor urges Mamata, ministers and legislators to take pay cut, boost COVID-19 relief

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ministers and MLAs to take a 30 per cent pay cut for a year to boost government's effort to tackle COVID-19. In a tweet, Dhankhar highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and MPs are taking a 30 per cent salary cut for a year to support the government in its battle against coronavirus.

"PM, MPs, Union Ministers take 30 per cent pay cut for a year to Covid-19 efforts. President, VP and Governors also take 30 per cent pay cut for a year. APPEAL MLAs and Ministers in WEST BENGAL and Mamata Banerjee to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year to boost government's Covid-19 efforts," Dhankhar tweeted. At a briefing on Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the Cabinet has approved the ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing their salary, allowances and pension by 30 per cent. The salary cut became effective from April 1 for a year."The President, the Vice President, the Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," informed Javadekar.The Union Cabinet has also approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India."The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years -- Rs 7,900 crore -- will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," Javadekar added. (ANI)

