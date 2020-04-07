Global leaders wish UK PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery

Several international leaders including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery after he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a London hospital as his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Johnson, 55, was tested positive for coronavirus more than 10 days ago and was admitted to the hospital a day earlier, which Downing Street said was done as part of a precautionary measure.

The Conservative party leader spent Monday night in the intensive care unit (ICU) at St. Thomas' hospital, in a move his office said was a "precaution" should the British Prime Minister require ventilation to aid his recovery from COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi hoped that his British counterpart finds himself in perfect health soon.

"Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of the hospital and in perfect health very soon," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. President Trump has asked leading US companies working on COVID-19 drugs to "contact immediately" UK Prime Minister Johnson's doctors and offer "help" to his "good friend".

"We are very saddened to hear that he (Johnson) was taken into intensive care this afternoon a little while ago, and Americans are all praying for his recovery," Trump told reporters during his daily press conference at the White House on Monday. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wished Johnson "a speedy and full recovery".

"My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family this evening," she said in a tweet. Michel Barnier, the European Union's Brexit negotiator who is recovering in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, wished Johnson a speedy recovery.

"Wishing Boris Johnson all the best and a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family," Barnier tweeted. French President Emmanuel Macron also took to Twitter to extend his support to Johnson saying: "I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal".

"I send all my support to Boris Johnson, to his family, and the British people at this difficult moment. I wish him a speedy recovery at this testing time," he said in a tweet. Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sent his and WHO's heartfelt good wishes to the British Prime Minister.

"I am thinking of my friend @BorisJohnson tonight and sending my and @WHO's heartfelt good wishes as he battles the #coronavirus. I know the @NHSuk and its dedicated #healthworkers will be looking after you," he said. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet, "My solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. These are difficult days for our countries, but it is through strength and unity that we can win this battle".

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: "on behalf of the Dutch cabinet, I wish Boris Johnson, his family, and the British people lots of strength during this difficult time." Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said that "the Italian people are with the UK in these difficult times. We are one for each other. Get well soon Boris Johnson!" Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka, said on Twitter: "My best wishes to PM Boris Johnson for a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with you and the people of the UK during these trying times". On Monday night, the British Prime Minister asked his First Secretary of State, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, to step in for him and the minister will be chairing his second daily COVID-19 meeting in place of him on Tuesday.

His hospitalization comes as the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK reached 5,373 and the UK's Department of Health said there were now 51,608 confirmed coronavirus cases.

