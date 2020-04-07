Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global leaders wish UK PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery

PTI | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:08 IST
Global leaders wish UK PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Several international leaders including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery after he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a London hospital as his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Johnson, 55, was tested positive for coronavirus more than 10 days ago and was admitted to the hospital a day earlier, which Downing Street said was done as part of a precautionary measure.

The Conservative party leader spent Monday night in the intensive care unit (ICU) at St. Thomas' hospital, in a move his office said was a "precaution" should the British Prime Minister require ventilation to aid his recovery from COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi hoped that his British counterpart finds himself in perfect health soon.

"Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of the hospital and in perfect health very soon," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. President Trump has asked leading US companies working on COVID-19 drugs to "contact immediately" UK Prime Minister Johnson's doctors and offer "help" to his "good friend".

"We are very saddened to hear that he (Johnson) was taken into intensive care this afternoon a little while ago, and Americans are all praying for his recovery," Trump told reporters during his daily press conference at the White House on Monday. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wished Johnson "a speedy and full recovery".

"My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family this evening," she said in a tweet. Michel Barnier, the European Union's Brexit negotiator who is recovering in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, wished Johnson a speedy recovery.

"Wishing Boris Johnson all the best and a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family," Barnier tweeted. French President Emmanuel Macron also took to Twitter to extend his support to Johnson saying: "I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal".

"I send all my support to Boris Johnson, to his family, and the British people at this difficult moment. I wish him a speedy recovery at this testing time," he said in a tweet. Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sent his and WHO's heartfelt good wishes to the British Prime Minister.

"I am thinking of my friend @BorisJohnson tonight and sending my and @WHO's heartfelt good wishes as he battles the #coronavirus. I know the @NHSuk and its dedicated #healthworkers will be looking after you," he said. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet, "My solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. These are difficult days for our countries, but it is through strength and unity that we can win this battle".

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: "on behalf of the Dutch cabinet, I wish Boris Johnson, his family, and the British people lots of strength during this difficult time." Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said that "the Italian people are with the UK in these difficult times. We are one for each other. Get well soon Boris Johnson!" Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka, said on Twitter: "My best wishes to PM Boris Johnson for a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with you and the people of the UK during these trying times". On Monday night, the British Prime Minister asked his First Secretary of State, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, to step in for him and the minister will be chairing his second daily COVID-19 meeting in place of him on Tuesday.

His hospitalization comes as the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK reached 5,373 and the UK's Department of Health said there were now 51,608 confirmed coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Investment firm Industrivarden pulls dividend proposal

Swedish investment firm Industrivarden on Tuesday said it was withdrawing its dividend proposal for 2019 due to lingering uncertainty on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and its dampening effect on the business climate. Against the backgro...

Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases including 1 new death

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 170 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative tally to 3,963 cases as Southeast Asias third-largest economy grapples with the highest infection rate in the region.The latest data includes...

Lady Gaga to curate 'One World: Together At Home' amid coronavirus battle

Lady Gaga will curate One World Together At Home, a TV concert event produced by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.The World Health Organization WHO has teamed up with international advocacy organization Global Citizen, to la...

Aussies to be flown home as virus cases jump on Uruguay ship

Australian and New Zealand passengers on a cruise ship off the Uruguay coast will be flown home this week after coronavirus cases on the liner jumped to 128, the vessels operator said Tuesday. Confirmed COVID-19 cases on the MV Greg Mortime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020