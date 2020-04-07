Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arvind Kejriwal announces 5-T plan to combat COVID-19 spread in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the state government has formed a five-step plan --"5 Ts Plan", after talking to the experts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital in the future.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:40 IST
Arvind Kejriwal announces 5-T plan to combat COVID-19 spread in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the state government has formed a five-step plan --"5 Ts Plan", after talking to the experts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital in the future. "The first T is testing. If you don't test, you won't be able to find out which houses have been affected. It'll go on spreading. South Korea identified every single individual through large scale testing. We are now going to do mass testings like South Korea," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the countries that did not conduct testing were unable to control the spread of COVID-19. "We have ordered kits for the testing of 50,000 people. The kits have started arriving. We have also placed orders for the rapid test of 1,00,000 people. The deliveries of kits will begin by Friday. Random tests will be done at hotspots. Detailed tests will also be done," said Kejriwal.

"The second T is tracing. We have a very efficient team of officers and doctors who identifies people and put them under self-quarantine. Tracing is being carried out at a very good level in Delhi and now we have started taking help from the police as well to check if the people who have been traced are staying under self-quarantine," he added. Chief Minister stated that till date the government has given contact numbers of 27,702 people for tracing. A person's movement can be tracked through their phone, he added.

"Today we are going to give 2000 phone numbers of people who were brought out of Markaz to find out if they roamed in the area around Markaz. The areas they went out to, will be sealed and monitored," said CM Kejriwal. "Our third T is treatment, if someone gets infected with COVID-19 then we will have to provide that person with treatment. Delhi has 525 positive COVID-19 cases so far and we have made arrangements for 3,000 beds," he added.

The fourth T is teamwork without which, nobody can deal with the coronavirus crisis, the Chief Minister said. "I am really happy that all the state governments are working as a team, rising above politics. People of these countries and all governments should work together. We have to learn from each other. Doctors and nurses are the essential members of this family. We have to save them anyhow, they are our soldiers and we need to take care of their families," said CM Kejriwal.

"Fifth T is tracking and monitoring. I have spoken so much, but these things need to be tracked and monitored as well and it's my responsibility to track the moment to moment plan we have prepared. I am tracking it 24 hours. We can win this battle as a team if we remain three steps ahead of COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's coronavirus deaths up to 13,798 as pace ticks up again

The pace of coronavirus deaths in Spain ticked up slightly for the first time in five days on Tuesday, with 743 people succumbing overnight to reach a total of 13,798.That compared to 637 people who died during the previous 24 hours in the ...

Chris Evans's mom convinced him to play Captain America

Fans should thank Hollywood star Chris Evans mom Lisa Evans for pushing him to play Steve Rogers aka Captain America, as the actor was initially unwilling to take up the superhero part. In an interview with Esquire, Lisa revealed that her ...

Investment firm Industrivarden pulls dividend proposal

Swedish investment firm Industrivarden on Tuesday said it was withdrawing its dividend proposal for 2019 due to lingering uncertainty on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and its dampening effect on the business climate. Against the backgro...

Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases including 1 new death

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 170 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative tally to 3,963 cases as Southeast Asias third-largest economy grapples with the highest infection rate in the region.The latest data includes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020