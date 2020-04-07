Test staff before conducting COVID-19 survey: Goa Cong to CM

The Congress party in Goa on Tuesday urged the state government to carry out its COVID-19 health survey only after the personnel involved in the exercise test negative for the infection. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday announced that a health survey will be conducted from April 10 to 13 to track down suspected COVID-19 patients.

In a press statement issued here, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said the community survey, with involvement of more than 6,000 personnel, should be undertaken only after the said staff test negative for coronavirus. The surveyors must be given Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits during the exercise, he added.

"It is dangerous to send 6,000 plus staff to various parts of Goa without testing them first and providing them PPE kits," he said. The party welcomes commissioning of a testing facility in Goa, but Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should keep in mind that community testing is the need of the hour, Chodankar added.

