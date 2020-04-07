Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switzerland working on scenarios for progressive confiment easing - president

Reuters | Lausanne | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:26 IST
Switzerland working on scenarios for progressive confiment easing - president
Simonetta Sommaruga (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@s_sommaruga)

Switzerland's president said on Tuesday that the government was working on different scenarios for easing confinement measures in the country "when the time comes" but that the situation was "still very far from normal".

"Various departments are working on different scenarios to ease the measures," said Simonetta Sommaruga, adding that a decision would be made by the Federal Council when the time is right and that it would be done progressively. "We are still very far from normal," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

WeWork special committee files lawsuit against SoftBank after tender offer falls through

The special committee on the board of The We Company, which operates office-sharing startup WeWork, filed a lawsuit against its largest shareholder SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday, challenging its decision to terminate a 3-billion tender off...

HRD Ministry launches SAMADHAN challenge to test ability of students to innovate

The Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Human Resources Development and All India Council for Technical Education in collaboration with Forge and InnovatioCuris launched a mega online challenge - SAMADHAN - to test the ability of students to...

Japan declares state of emergency, nearly $1 trln stimulus for coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to fight coronavirus infections in major population centres and rolled out a nearly 1 trillion stimulus package to soften the economic blow. The state of emergency,...

SC extends tenure of TDSAT chairperson, expresses concern over delay in appointment of members

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended by three months the tenure of chairperson of Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal TDSAT, which is scheduled to end on April 20, and expressed concern over the delay in appointment of administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020