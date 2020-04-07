Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Singapore minister apologises for “insensitive” comment on foreign workers

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:12 IST
Former Singapore minister apologises for “insensitive” comment on foreign workers

Yaacob Ibrahim, a former Singapore minister and sitting Member of Parliament, has apologised on Tuesday for an "insensitive" Facebook post on foreign workers congregating near a field at the Mass Rapid Transit station at Kallang. Ibrahim on Tuesday (April 7) apologized for his remark that has drawn ire from online users for being "insensitive", the TODAY newspaper reported.

The post, which was put up on Sunday by the Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency where the Kallang station is located, was about the inconveniences that residents in the area had experienced due to foreign domestic workers and foreign workers congregating until late on Sunday. Ibrahim put up a picture showing an empty space in the said area along with the post and wrote: "It takes a virus to empty the space." Over the last few days, a significant number of foreign workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and a number of dormitories, mostly for foreign workers, have been gazetted as isolation areas as a result.

Speaking to TODAY on Tuesday afternoon, Ibrahim said: "I apologize for that line, it was never intended in any way (to discriminate)." Ibrahim had edited the initial post by removing the line "but it takes a virus to empty the space" and added a clarification note. He said he had done so to make clear that he agreed that "foreign workers need spaces to interact and meet their friends" but this should be done in a way that is "win-win" for all.

The congregation of foreign workers on Sundays in this area had created "many disamenities" such as littering and noise that have affected residents. "There have been many complaints for over a year and we have tried to manage it," TODAY quoted the Parliamentarian as saying.

"My position has been how to find the right balance between those who use that space on Sunday and my residents, that's all. We have never shooed them away… We have never asked them to leave but asked them, 'Please don't litter the place and please lower your volume'." When asked why he eventually removed the post, Ibrahim, who stepped down as Communications and Information Minister in 2018, said that it was because some people were still unclear about his intended message. "I took it down because I think there are a lot of people who misunderstood my position," he said.

"I don't want to create any further confusion, and I felt it was best that I took it down."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

A flush too far? Smart toilet lifts the lid on medical privacy concerns

By Sonia Elks LONDON, April 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A smart toilet could offer a mini health check every time you take a seat, scientists said on Tuesday, but privacy campaigners and potential users said the idea sat uncomfortably wi...

South Africa eases wine export restrictions caused by coronavirus lockdown

South Africas wine industry will be allowed to export its products again after the government bowed to heavy lobbying and agreed to relax lockdown rules imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national...

MP Human Rights Commission writes to state CS after several staff members test COVID-19 positive

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has written to the States Chief Secretary, seeking details of whether proper protocol was followed after several staff members of the states Health Department tested positive for COVID-19. This com...

Ireland likely to extend economic shutdown

Irelands chief medical officer does not expect to be in a position to recommend the lifting of severe restrictions on economic activity and the movement of people by April 12.At this moment in time, we are not anticipating a recommendation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020