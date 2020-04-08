Left Menu
Development News Edition

House panel asks Trump's acting spy chief to explain spate of firings

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 03:16 IST
House panel asks Trump's acting spy chief to explain spate of firings
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The House Intelligence Committee chairman on Tuesday called on U.S. President Donald Trump's acting spy chief to explain the removals and resignations of top intelligence officials and whether he ever tried to block probes by the intelligence community's recently fired internal watchdog.

Democrat Adam Schiff also wrote in a letter that the panel will examine whether any of acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell's staff interfered "with the production and dissemination" of intelligence for a March 10 congressional briefing on election interference. The letter to Grenell, a fierce Trump loyalist who also serves as U.S. ambassador to Germany, set the stage for a fresh confrontation with a president still fuming over his December impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress. Schiff was the lead manager in that effort.

The Republican-majority Senate in January acquitted Trump of the charges stemming from his attempt to pressure Ukraine to probe former Vice President Joe Biden, the leading Democratic challenger to Trump's re-election in November, and his son, Hunter. Grenell said on Twitter that Schiff's letter went to the media before he received it, adding "These press leaks politicizing the intelligence community must stop."

Trump in January named Grenell, who has no intelligence experience, acting director of national intelligence, the overseer of all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies. Grenell ordered a hiring freeze and a review that officials said is aimed at improving resource and personnel uses. But some lawmakers and former intelligence officials expressed concerns that Grenell was targeting officers whose analyses differed with the views of Trump, who has clashed with U.S. intelligence agencies.

The intelligence committee, Schiff wrote, is concerned that Grenell is pursuing changes without seeking congressional authorization. "This effort appears to be proceeding despite the Coronavirus pandemic and amid indications... of political interference in the production and dissemination of intelligence," he wrote.

The committee also is concerned, he said, by the removals or departures of all Senate-confirmed ODNI officials. Schiff asked Grenell to explain those actions in writing by April 16.

He set the same deadline for Grenell to disclose whether he blocked any investigations by Michael Atkinson, whose firing by Trump last week as the inspector general for the intelligence community the committee is reviewing. Trump said Atkinson did "a terrible job" by sending to Congress the whistleblower complaint that led to his impeachment, calling it "fake."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Trump takes aim at agency watchdogs: 'Give me the name'

President Donald Trump is moving aggressively to challenge the authority and independence of agency watchdogs overseeing his administration, including removing the inspector general tasked with overseeing the 2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue...

Rivera focused on 'impact' player with No. 2 pick

Washington coach Ron Rivera wouldnt tip his hand when it comes to the teams plans for the No. 2 overall pick in this months NFL draft, other than to say the Redskins need an immediate impact player. The Redskins are widely expected to selec...

Nearly half of global coal plants will be unprofitable this year -Carbon Tracker

China and other countries could be planning to build more coal plants to stimulate their economies in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic but nearly half of global coal plants will run at a loss this year, research showed on Wednesda...

Few UK firms successful in getting government funds -BCC survey

Only a small fraction of British companies have successfully accessed financial help from the government to withstand the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, while scores more have failed so far, a survey showed on Wednesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020