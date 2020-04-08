Left Menu
Did govt speak to experts or is it their trademark hasty decision: Owaisi on export of hydroxychloroquine

After India temporarily licensed the export of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the decision.

Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

After India temporarily licensed the export of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the decision. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "This medicine is hardly available in the bigger medical shops of Hyderabad and Aurangabad and Modi government takes this decision. I hope the government has taken into consideration about the availability for Indians, did government speak to experts or is it their trademark hasty decision."

US President Donald Trump had on Monday hinted at a possible retaliation if India did not lift its hold on the export of hydroxychloroquine. India then temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to some countries, which have been particularly badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would license paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities." Srivastava added, "We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter... Given the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation."

The MEA noted that like any responsible government, India's first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of its own people. (ANI)

