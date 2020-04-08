Left Menu
Development News Edition

District, state borders should remain sealed even if lockdown is relaxed: LJP to PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:00 IST
District, state borders should remain sealed even if lockdown is relaxed: LJP to PM

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party on Wednesday said if the Union government decides to relax the lockdown, then it must be done in a phased manner, and district and state borders should remain sealed to bar free movement of people. LJP leader Chirag Paswan conveyed this view to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an all-party meeting the latter had called over the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the prime minister said in the meeting that his government had not yet decided on whether to extend the lockdown or lift it once its current duration ends on April 14, he added that he has been advised against removing it, Paswan told PTI. Paswan told Modi that there has been a lot of speculation about the lockdown but the prime minister is in the best position to take a decision.

"Whatever decision you take, my party will fully endorse it," Paswan said. He, however, added that any relaxation in the lockdown must be done in a phased manner, and district and state borders should remain sealed for a long time. While crowded urban centres like malls and cinema halls can remain closed for more time, farmers in rural areas should be given relaxation, Paswan said.

Places which have not seen coronavirus infection can be given relaxations, he added. The LJP leader said top bureaucrats also briefed leaders from all parties about the steps being taken to deal with the situation, including availability of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for health professionals, ventilators and masks, and he was satisfied with these steps.

He called for better publicity and oversight of the government's announcement of free grains for the poor, saying many people are not aware of this..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Germany's short-time work fix offers Europe a crisis model

A tried-and-tested German model of sending workers home in exchange for job guarantees during downturns could help the European Union limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic.EU ministers voiced support in principle on Tuesday for a p...

Over 800 Tablighi Jamaat members under mandatory quarantine in Karnataka: CM

A total of 808 Tablighi Jamaat workers have been placed under mandatory quarantine in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday, as he asserted his government was working beyond its strength to control the spread of COVID-...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 52 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...

WHO rejects "China-centric" charge after Trump criticism

World Health Organization officials on Wednesday denied that the body was China-centric and said that the acute phase of a pandemic was not the time to cut funding, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would put contributions on hold. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020