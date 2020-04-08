Left Menu
Tablighi Jamaat meet: Fadnavis hits back at Maha Home minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:35 IST
Hours after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh blamed the Centre for "allowing" the last month's Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and the subsequent spread in coronavirus infection, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has accused him of "failing" to trace the attendees. In a video message, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly alleged that Deshmukh issued a statement criticising Union Home Ministry only to "divert" attention of people from his "incompetence" in tracking down the missing Tablighis.

In his statement, Deshmukh said, "Why did the Union Home Ministry give permission for organising the Tablighi Jamaat's Ijtema at Nizamuddin in Delhi?" "Isn't the Union Home Ministry responsible for the gathering on such a scale at the Markaz and subsequent spread of coronavirus to all other states?" he questionned. Responding to Deshmukh, Fadnavis said there was no clear information on how many people returned to Maharashtra from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at the Nizamuddin- based mosque.

"He (Deshmukh) himself has admitted that some 50-55 people have switched off their phones after returning (to Maharashtra), hence they are not traceable," Fadnavis said. The former chief minister said Deshmukh has made the statement in a bid to hide his incompetence to find out the missing people.

"It is an attempt to divert the attention of people," he alleged. "The state home minister himself stated that 150 people are facing charges in the state for hiding their travel history to Delhi. We request Deshmukh not to indulge into politics, as it is not the right time," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis further said that "what happened in New Delhi has been already answered. We have shared our views over this matter to the governor". Earlier in the day, Deshmukh also alleged that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had met Jamaat leader Maulana Saad at 2 am during the period when the congregation was held. He wondered the nature of the "secret" dialogue held between the two.

