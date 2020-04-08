Left Menu
Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic campaign

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:52 IST
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday in a conference call with staff, his campaign said in a statement.

Sanders plans to address supporters during a livestream at 11:45 ET, the statement said.

