BRIEF-Labcorp, Ciox Health Agree To Collaborate On U.S. Covid-19 Patient Data Registry

Labcorp, Ciox Health Agree To Collaborate On U.S. Covid-19 Patient Data Registry
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings:
* LABCORP - CO AND CIOX HEALTH ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE ON A COMPREHENSIVE U.S.-BASED COVID-19 PATIENT DATA REGISTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
