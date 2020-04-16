Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freshwater 2020 report highlights key issues affecting waterways

David Parker said the Government has work underway to address the issues presented in the report.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-04-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 08:31 IST
Freshwater 2020 report highlights key issues affecting waterways
Environment Minister David Parker said the report will help inform the work already underway, to protect and restore waterways and the life in them.  Image Credit: Isle Of Wight Radio

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments, and aquifers.

Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change.

Environment Minister David Parker said the report will help inform the work already underway, to protect and restore waterways and the life in them.

"New Zealanders want to swim, fish, gather mahinga kai and enjoy freshwater as our parents and grandparents did. We also need clean water to drink and irrigation to support a sustainable economy," he said.

"But our water is suffering as a result of human activities, including the effects of climate change."

The report highlights the inherent connection between people and the environment: our activities on land are having a negative effect on our freshwater ecosystems and the plants and animals that live in them.

Each catchment is different, so it is challenging to present a national picture of the state of our freshwater, but some conclusions are clear; our native freshwater species and ecosystems are under threat; water is polluted in urban, farming, and forestry areas; and the way we change water flows can have a range of impacts on freshwater ecosystems.

These issues combined, and with the impact of climate change, add up to significant pressure on our freshwater species and habitats.

David Parker said the Government has work underway to address the issues presented in the report.

"The Government's primary focus at the moment is responding to COVID-19. As we move through our response to COVID-19, we will revise and reconsider the wider priorities and the timing of workstreams," David Parker said.

David Parker noted that the Resource Management Amendment Bill is currently before Parliament, which will also benefit freshwater health and help mitigate climate change impacts.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said all the issues in the report are made worse by climate change and that is why this government is so determined to take strong action.

"Freshwater is crucial to all of us – not just for drinking, but for farming, industry, and energy too. The freshwater report shows clearly the pressures we are putting on this precious resource as a direct result of climate change.

"Action on climate change is not only something that will help our economy and improve our communities, but it will improve the quality of our freshwater too.

"The passing of climate change legislation, establishing an independent climate change commission to guide emissions reductions, strengthening the Emissions Trading Scheme, committing to plant 1 billion trees, and planning a just transition to a low emissions economy are all vital steps this Government has taken," James Shaw said.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said the report highlighted the importance of law changes last year to protect native fish, and the work the Department of Conservation was leading to develop a new national biodiversity strategy.

"The freshwater report outlines well the pressures on native fish such as īnanga/whitebait and the importance of reducing sediment and nitrogen pollution and barriers to fish migration to ensure healthy fish populations," said Eugenie Sage.

"I'm proud of the work done last year to strengthen legal protection for native freshwater fish and DOC's efforts now on specific measures to look after whitebait in streams and rivers around Aotearoa.

"The Biodiversity Strategy is currently being finalized after public consultation. It will commit New Zealand to a clear vision and specific measures to better protect our unique freshwater habitats and plants and wildlife," she said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Weightlifting chief steps down amid corruption probe

International Weightlifting Federation IWF president Tamas Ajan resigned in the wake of allegations of corruption and doping violations made in a documentary earlier this year. The IWF thanks Tamas Ajan for more than four decades of service...

UK urged to ease visa norms for overseas doctors in COVID-19 crisis

The UK Home Office has been urged to consider visa concessions for qualified overseas doctors, including many from India, to help them support the countrys stretched National Health Service NHS in battling the coronavirus pandemic. The Brit...

Rugby-Argentina to abandon 2027 World Cup bid - report

Argentina will abandon plans to bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup to give Australia a free run as the southern hemisphere candidate, Sydneys Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday. The Argentine government announced in 2016 that the countr...

CAS orders Sevilla to pay Nancy slice of Lenglet transfer

Sevilla have been ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS to pay Nancy 3.7 million euros 4.04 million from the transfer of Clement Lenglet to Barcelona, the French club said. The Ligue 2 club released a statement saying on April 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020