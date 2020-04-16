Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:25 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planet

A reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called 'Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be wreckage from a planet ripped apart when it roamed too close to the faraway star it once orbited, according to researchers. Scientists have been puzzled by the origin and nature of 'Oumuamua since its discovery in 2017, with some even proposing it may be an alien spacecraft. Astronomers Yun Zhang and Doug Lin, in research published this week, said computer simulations indicated it was a remnant of a planet or planetary building block annihilated by a star's "tidal forces." Space scientists use COVID-19 lockdown as dry run for Mars mission

French space scientists are using the COVID-19 lockdown as a dry run for what it will be like to be cooped up inside a space craft on a mission to Mars. The guinea pigs in the experiment are 60 students who are confined to their dormitory rooms in the southern city of Toulouse - not far removed from the kind of conditions they might experience on a long space mission. Scientists enthralled by biggest star explosion ever observed

Scientists have observed the biggest supernova - stellar explosion - ever detected, the violent death of a huge star up to 100 times more massive than our sun in a faraway galaxy. The supernova, releasing twice as much energy as any other stellar explosion observed to date, occurred about 4.6 billion light years from Earth in a relatively small galaxy, scientists said. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Sharma becomes Dubai-based coaching academy's brand ambassador

Indias limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has become the brand ambassador of CricKingdom, a cricket academy based here which will also facilitate coaching through its online platform after the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides. CricKin...

BGI trebles production to bring timely COVID-19 detection and intervention to over 80 Countries

HONG KONG, April 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Global genomics leader BGI has produced more than 10 million of its RT-PCR Test for SARS-CoV-2 and is distributing them to more than 80 countries around the world, including India, Indonesia, Thailand...

Dodgers' Lux goes 4-0 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux swept his four games Wednesday night to improve to 7-1 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Lux is tied for the events second-best record with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, with both tra...

Goa Police release video to urge people to stay at home

After spreading awareness about coronavirus by singing songs out on streets, Goa Police have compiled a video, featuring local artists, to highlight the importance of staying at home for protection against the deadly disease. Goa Inspector ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020