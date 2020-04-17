Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj institute identifies 3 new mutations of novel coronavirus

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:10 IST
Guj institute identifies 3 new mutations of novel coronavirus

Researchers at the state government-run Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) have succeeded in decoding the entire genome sequence of the novel coronavirus, and identified its three new mutations, officials said on Friday. Talking to reporters, the officials expressed confidence that the findings will help in developing medicines or vaccines needed to stop the spread of the deadly virus, which has wreaked havoc across the globe.

With this, the Gandhinagar-based GBRC has become the second institute in India after the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to decode the entire genome sequence of the virus, they said. "The Gujarat government-run GBRC has become the second institute after the Pune-based NIV to decode the entire genome sequence of COVID-19 virus. Many research institutes in the country are trying to do it," state Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

She said the breakthrough is a matter of pride for Gujarat. "The first genome sequence of the COVID-19 virus was found by Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in Bejing on January 10. It was made public by China. After that, the GBRC has also done it here. It has found total nine mutations in its genome sequence," she said.

"However, six of the mutations were already found by other research institutes around the world. Three mutations, out of the total nine found by the GBRC, are new and it will help in determining how the virus is changing in our conditions," Ravi added. GBRC director Chaitanya Joshi said the virus mutates so as to survive in different conditions.

"We had taken the sample from a COVID-19 patient from here and worked on it," he said. "The virus mutates in order to adapt to and survive in different situations. It mutates when medicines try to control it. This virus is mutating fast," he said.

"After establishing the genome sequence from one sample, our studies are on. We have collected around 100 samples from patients in different parts of Gujarat. We will analyse the genome in them and after that formulate a strategy to fight the virus," he said. Joshi said that finding out the genome sequence will help in developing medicines and vaccines to fight the virus.

"We will first try out different compounds in lab test on virus. Once effective compounds are found, we can take it forward for trials," he said. "All living beings, be it humans, animals, plants or even viruses, their basic structure is found in the DNA or RNA. Many viruses have DNA or RNA (ribonucleic acid). This virus has RNA," he said.

The state government officials said that the genome sequence found out the GBRC will be shared with the scientific community..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: Odisha to conduct 5,000 tests in Bhubaneswar

Odisha government would be conducting 5,000 tests during the next seven days in Bhubaneswar, which has become a hotspot in the State with 46 coronavirus cases till now. Odisha to conduct 5,000 tests during the next seven days in Bhubaneswar...

Lockdown diaries: long jumper Sreeshankar says it's a painful wait for Olympic qualification

Confused and anxious about what the future might hold, national record-holding long jumper Murali Sreeshankar says he is enduring a painful wait to get another shot at Olympic qualification after the COVID-19 pandemic threw his plans haywir...

Refugees protest under coronavirus lockdown in Rwanda

Rwandas coronavirus lockdown has led to a protest by refugees and migrants who were relocated to the country last year from crowded detention camps in Libya, witnesses said. They gathered in their camp on Wednesday to organize a demonstrati...

COVID-19: Pak says plan underway to bring back 43,000 Pakistanis from different countries

Pakistan on Friday said a comprehensive and phased repatriation plan was underway to bring back approximately 43,000 Pakistanis stuck in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020