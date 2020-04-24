Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic forces Arctic expedition to take 3-week break

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:02 IST
Pandemic forces Arctic expedition to take 3-week break
Representative Image Image Credit: JPL-NASA

Organizers of a year-long international Arctic science expedition say they have found a way to keep going despite difficulties caused by the pandemic lockdown, but it will require a three-week break in the mission. Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Ocean Research said Friday that the expedition ship RV Polarstern will leave its position in the high Arctic, breaking through the surrounding sea ice to rendezvous with two German vessels bringing fresh supplies and crew.

The maneuver is necessary because travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus make a planned resupply by plane and ship from Norway impossible. Expedition leader Markus Rex told The Associated Press that the lockdown could have scuttled the remainder of the mission.

"For a long time it was on a knife-edge and there was even a possibility that the expedition might have to be broken off," he said. The 140-million-euro ($158 million) expedition set out last September with 100 scientists and crew from 17 nations on board. Its goal is to study the impact of global warming on the Arctic and improve scientific models used to forecast how the climate will change worldwide.

Rex said expedition members will have to pause numerous scientific measurements during the three-week supply run, but that this was preferable to abandoning the mission entirely. "In view of the massive challenge caused by the global pandemic we're very glad that we can do this," he said, adding that the expedition should be able to continue until October as planned.

Seven team members were flown out Wednesday using two Twin Otter aircraft from Canada, but the planes were too small to allow for the larger crew rotation and resupply required, Rex added.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spain's daily coronavirus deaths lowest in a month

Spains daily coronavirus deaths fell to the lowest in more than a month on Friday, with 367 registered in the previous 24 hours, as the government prepared criteria to ease one of Europes strictest lockdowns from next month. The new deaths ...

When Saqlain Mushtag sledged Sachin only to never sledge him again

Sachin Tendulkar and Saqlain Mushtaq were involved in umpteen intense battles in the 90s but one such duel left the star Pakistan off-spinner deeply embarrassed. In one of his early battles with Tendulkar during the Sahara Cup in Canada,...

Pandemic brings gloom to Muslims marking month of Ramzan

Millions of Muslims in Asia on Friday started the holiest month on the Islamic calendar under the coronavirus lockdown or strict social restrictions, deepening their anxiety over the disease. For many, Ramzan is a time to get closer to God,...

UK Opposition to review impact of Covid-19 on ethnic minorities

The UKs Opposition Labour Party on Friday announced a review into the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys minority ethnic populations, including those of Indian-origin. Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer hosted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020