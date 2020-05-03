Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

An earthquake tremor was felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat at 12:30 AM today.

Social media flooded with Tweets and Posts after the earthquake was felt in part of Delhi and the National capital region. No casualties have been reported so far.

#Earthquake again!!What's happening man? This one was scary. — He (@thatstoryguy) May 2, 2020

One user wrote on Twitter, "Did anyone feel the earthquake just few minutes back in Sonipat?"

Did anyone feel the earthquake just few minutes back in Sonipat? #earthquake — Anurag Jagia (@AnuragJagia) May 2, 2020

Further details awaited.