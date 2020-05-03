Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including SonipatDevdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 00:33 IST
An earthquake tremor was felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat at 12:30 AM today.
#Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on:03-05-2020, 00:29:53 IST, Lat:28.9 N & Long: 77.0 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Distt. Sonipat, Haryana. @DDNewsHindi @DDNewslive— Tapas Bhattacharya (@tapascancer) May 2, 2020
Social media flooded with Tweets and Posts after the earthquake was felt in part of Delhi and the National capital region. No casualties have been reported so far.
#Earthquake again!!What's happening man? This one was scary.— He (@thatstoryguy) May 2, 2020
One user wrote on Twitter, "Did anyone feel the earthquake just few minutes back in Sonipat?"
Did anyone feel the earthquake just few minutes back in Sonipat? #earthquake— Anurag Jagia (@AnuragJagia) May 2, 2020
Further details awaited.
