Science News Roundup: Australia to pour $190 million into hydrogen projects and more

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Australia to pour $190 million into hydrogen projects

The Australian government on Monday set aside A$300 million ($191 million) to jumpstart hydrogen projects with the help of low-cost financing as the country aims to build the industry by 2030, the country's energy minister said on Monday. The hydrogen push marks one of the few areas where the conservative government's ambitions align with renewable energy advocates, who fear the government's support of coal and gas is thwarting efforts to cut carbon emissions.

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Hezbollah: Germany bowing to U.S. will with ban

The leader of Lebanons Hezbollah said on Monday that Germany was succumbing to American will by banning his Iran-backed movement and designating it a terrorist organisation.In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said last weeks Germ...

La Liga aims to restart in June; will begin testing players

The Spanish league said Monday it is confident it can restart in June and finish its season by the end of the European summer, with players beginning to be tested this week so they can return to training for the first time in nearly two mon...

Ahmedabad reports 259 new cases and record 26 deaths due to COVID-19; Total number of cases cross 4,000-mark, death toll 234: Health official.

Ahmedabad reports 259 new cases and record 26 deaths due to COVID-19 Total number of cases cross 4,000-mark, death toll 234 Health official....

Transporters urge govt to ensure hassle-free movement of truckers; seeks relief package

Transporters body AIMTC on Monday urged the Centre to ensure hassle-free movement of truckers carrying goods, saying that while hardly 30 per cent of trucks are on the roads, reports are pouring in of instances of harassment of drivers, inc...
