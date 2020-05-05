Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSIR's IGIB, Tata Sons sign MoU for knowhow of COVID-19 diagnostic kit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:36 IST
CSIR's IGIB, Tata Sons sign MoU for knowhow of COVID-19 diagnostic kit

The CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and Tata Sons have signed an agreement for licensing of the knowhow of a COVID-19 diagnostic kit which can be used for testing on ground by the month-end, a statement said on Tuesday.   In another development, CSIR's Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad has tied up with a Bengaluru-based company, Eyestem Research Private Limited, to grow novel coronavirus in human cell lines, which will enable in vitro testing of potential drugs and vaccines against COVID-19. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a premier organisation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has 38 institutes and laboratories under it. Most of them are currently involved in developing aids linked to battling COVID-19.

The IGIB has developed FNCAS9 Editor Linked Uniform Detection Assay (FELUDA) for low cost and rapid diagnosis of COVID-19. "The licence shall include transfer of the knowledge for scaling up the knowhow in the form of a kit that can be deployed for COVID-19 testing on ground as early as end of May," the statement added.  A completely indigenous scientific invention, FELUDA for COVID-19 has been designed for mitigating the ongoing COVID-19 situation and cater to mass testing.  Its main advantages are its affordability, relative ease of use and non-dependency on expensive RT-PCR machines.  Commenting on the agreement, Banmali Agrawala, President - Infrastructure and Defence & Aerospace, Tata Sons said, "This innovative CRISPR 'Feluda' test uses cutting edge CRISPR technology for detection of genomic sequence of novel coronavirus.  "It uses a test protocol that is simple to administer and easy to interpret enabling results to be made available to the medical fraternity in relatively lesser time, as compared to other test protocols.  We believe that CRISPR is futuristic technology that can also be configured for detection of multiple other pathogens in the future."  With regards to collaboration between CCMB and Eyestem, the research team will use the latter's human lung epithelial cell culture system provided as part of its Anti-COVID Screening (ACS) platform to understand the molecular and pathological characteristics of the novel coronavirus.

This will help in establishing a rational basis for testing potential drugs in vitro, CCMB scientists said. "Culturing the virus outside the human host is a technological challenge that needs to be overcome. Eyestem's cell culture system expresses the ACE2 receptor and other genes that are key determinants of viral entry and replication.  "We hope that employing this system will allow the CCMB team led by Dr Krishnan Harshan to grow the virus predictably and thereby open up the potential for the drug screening and vaccine development strategies," said Dr. Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK considering restarting sports leagues behind closed doors -minister

The British government is looking at the option of restarting sports leagues behind closed doors, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.Asked during a news conference about the possibility of sports matches restarting, Raab said it ...

Trump urges China to reveal all about origin of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump urged China on Tuesday to be transparent about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a quarter of a million people since it started in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. S...

Facebook says it dismantles disinformation network tied to Iran's state media

Irans state broadcaster has used hundreds of fake social media accounts to covertly spread pro-Iranian messaging online since at least 2011, targeting voters in countries including Britain and the United States, Facebook said on Tuesday.In ...

Iran news agency: Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed three members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a shootout in a Kurdish area, Iranian media reported. The report by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Guard, identified the k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020