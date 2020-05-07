Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: CSIR submits 53 genome sequences of coronavirus in Indians to global body; To submit 450 more by May 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:55 IST
COVID-19: CSIR submits 53 genome sequences of coronavirus in Indians to global body; To submit 450 more by May 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amidst concerns that coronavirus has undergone mutation and the new strain may be more contagious, India's premier R&D organization, CSIR, has submitted as many as 53 genome sequences of the virus to a global genome database, a move that may help in better understanding of the virus and developing a vaccine. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is also planning to submit additional 450 genome sequence data of coronavirus by May 15, its Director-General Shekhar Mande told PTI.

CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh is currently sequencing the genomes of the novel coronavirus, he said. Other CSIR institutes are also expected to join the process. "We have so far submitted 53 genome sequences to the GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data). By May 15, we intend to submit additional 450 genome sequences," Mande said, adding all 53 have been sequenced by the scientists at the IGIB.

Genome sequencing is figuring out the order of DNA nucleotides. It helps in understanding how genes work together to direct the growth, development, and maintenance of an organism. IGIB Director Anurag Agarwal said in the case of coronavirus, sequencing will help understand the origins of the virus.

For instance, if a virus emerges from a particular cluster, sequencing will make it easier to identify its origin later when it is found in some other part of the country or world. Plus, it will be helpful in making the vaccines and drugs for it, he added. Earlier this week, a study by a US-based science laboratory has indicated that there is a new, highly-potent strain of coronavirus that has spread globally and is more contagious than the virus in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Indian context, Mande said the sequences submitted to the GISAID by the CSIR deals with the coronavirus detected in Indians. Launched in 2008, the GISAID, a public-private partnership between the German government and the nonprofit organization, promotes the rapid sharing of data from all influenza viruses and the coronavirus causing COVID-19.

This includes genetic sequence and related clinical and epidemiological data associated with human viruses, and geographical as well as species-specific data linked to avian and other animal viruses. This enables researchers to understand how viruses evolve and spread during epidemics and pandemics.

According to GISAD, more than 16,000 genome sequences of the coronavirus have been shared with it by different institutes in the world which will enable rapid progress in the understanding of the new COVID-19 disease and in the research and development of medical countermeasures. "Genomic resources obtained from this sequencing will also allow identification of new targets for diagnosis and drugs for COVID-19," Sanjeev Khosla, Director, IMTech had said when the process had begun.

Besides, CSIR, the National Institute of Virology, Pune under the Indian Council of Medical Research and Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, a state-sponsored institute, have also submitted genome sequences of coronavirus to the GISAID database. But the number of sequences submitted by CSIR is high. The CSIR, a body under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has 38 laboratories dealing with a range of subjects. Globally, more than 38 lakh people have been infected by a coronavirus, and over 2.6 lakh people have died due to COVID-19, according to the World Health Organisation database.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Health Minister condoles deaths in Visakhapatnam mishap

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday condoled the deaths of people killed in Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap.News of death of people in a gas leak accident from Vizag in AndhraPradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences t...

Thailand to expand coronavirus testing as new cases dwindle

Thailand plans to expand coronavirus testing for critical groups as the number of new cases is dwindling into single digits and some business are reopening, a senior official said on Thursday.The government aims to reach a total of 400,000 ...

Chandrababu Naidu writes to Union Ministers requesting for medical experts to treat people affected by Styrene gas

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union Minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to send medical experts to treat people affected by Styrene gas in Visakhapatnam. Naidu copied the letter to Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health Fami...

Styrene vapour leak from chemical plant in AP leaves 8 dead, over 200 hospitalised

A major early morning chemical leak from a polymer plant near here impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving eight people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems, as the Andhra Pradesh government or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020