Maha: 250 sparrows found dead in Chandrapur garden after rain

Maha: 250 sparrows found dead in Chandrapur garden after rainPTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:55 IST
Over 250 sparrows were founddead in a garden in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in theearly hours of Sunday following heavy rain and thunder, saidofficials
The garden in Neri village in Chimur tehsil belongs toZilla Parishad member Manoj Mamidwar, an official said
"These birds have been coming to my garden for yearsnow and I have placed water pots all over for them. On Sundaymorning, after the rain, I came to see if any trees had fallenand I saw over 250 sparrows lying dead. Some 14 birds wererescued," Mamidwar said.
