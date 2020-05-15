Left Menu
Development News Edition

ARI Pune develops novel process for synthesis of Quantum Dots used in photographing cellular organelles

Researchers at the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, have developed a new process for the synthesis of quantum efficient and biocompatible quantum dots (QDs) used in capturing images of cellular organelles and processes within the visible wavelength ranges across the electromagnetic spectrum.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:37 IST
ARI Pune develops novel process for synthesis of Quantum Dots used in photographing cellular organelles
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers at the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, have developed a new process for the synthesis of quantum efficient and biocompatible quantum dots (QDs) used in capturing images of cellular organelles and processes within the visible wavelength ranges across the electromagnetic spectrum. The process which involves continuous flow and is active microreactor assisted has been published in the journal Advances in Colloid and Interface Science recently.

Currently, bioimaging applications such as visualisation of cellular organelles, tracking cellular processes, etc. are reliant on traditional fluorophores which are fluorescent chemical compounds that can re-emit light upon excitation. "These fluorophores are vulnerable to photobleaching, have low signal intensity, and overlapping spectra which restrict their use, particularly in multispectral bioimaging. Quantum Dots have advantages over traditional fluorophores in terms of quantum efficiency, photo- and chemical-stability and their toxicity can be tackled by a surface coating which also expands the possibility of the conjugation of various biomarkers while targeting different organelles during multispectral bioimaging. However, it is challenging to reproducibly obtain the essential properties during synthesis. Thus, QDs are still not favoured commercially over traditional fluorophores," the Department of Science and Technology said in a release.

To overcome this challenge Dr Dhananjay Bodas, Scientist, Nanobioscience Group at ARI developed the continuous flow active microreactor based synthesis in conjunction with mathematically predicted process parameters and employed it to obtain narrow size-tunable monodispersed QDs with a high degree of reproducibility. Further, the synthesized QDs were rendered biocompatible by coating with silicone. The coating not only provided biocompatibility but also enhanced quantum efficiency and photostability. These polymer-coated quantum efficient fluorescent nanocrystals were successfully applied in multispectral bioimaging -- multiple emission at the single excitation wavelength, of organelles of cells and zebrafish tissue.

According to Dr Bodas, reproducibility can be achieved by stringent control on the synthesis process. Micro reaction technology offers not only this alternative but advantages such as faster reaction rates, less concentration/ thermal gradients, less consumption of reagents and so on. The method could be made industry viable by automation and could be scaled-up in the future, which could pave the way for cost-efficient production of monodispersed, quantum efficient, photostable and biocompatible quantum dots, that might serve as an excellent alternative to traditional fluorophores, said Dr Bodas. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Pune

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp - official

The novel coronavirus has been detected in one of the southern Bangladesh camps that are home to more than a million Rohingya refugees, officials said on Thursday, as humanitarian groups warned the infection could devastate the crowded sett...

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors?

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors It depends. You wont always need a face covering while jogging or riding a bike if youre exercising with no one around, but its good to carry one just in case. The US Centers for Disease Control and ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes with strong gains as recovery hopes offset pandemic fears

Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding U.S.-China trade and a whistleblowers dire warnings about the U.S. response to the coronav...

Taiwan Semiconductor to announce plans for U.S. factory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the worlds biggest contract manufacturer of computer chips, is expected to announce plans to build an advanced chip factory in the United States, according to a person familiar with the matter. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020